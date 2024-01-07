Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $35.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Biohaven stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

