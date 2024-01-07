Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.

Shares of BDT opened at C$14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.79. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The stock has a market cap of C$759.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.6812279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

