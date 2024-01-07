BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

