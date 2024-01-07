BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -232.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.