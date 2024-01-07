BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 26.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $782.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

