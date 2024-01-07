Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBXFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Microbix Biosystems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Microbix Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TSE MBX opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.47.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

