BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $636.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.