BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) a C$2.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of ATX opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. ATEX Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.49 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.80.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

