Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.790- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million-$520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.9 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.79 EPS.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.40 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

