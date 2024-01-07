Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

BAH stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

