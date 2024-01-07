Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

