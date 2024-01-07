Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 246

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.13).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 1.6 %
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
