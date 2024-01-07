Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,220.83

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.55).

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.01) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.31) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.45) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 964.87 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.00, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.36), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($557,160.19). In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.36), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($557,160.19). Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,739.42). 44.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.