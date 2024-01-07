Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $75.00

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 154.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $260,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

