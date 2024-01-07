Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$17.83

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.83.

PSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total value of C$95,040.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.78. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.4397099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

