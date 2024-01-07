Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $57.67

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

PBF opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

