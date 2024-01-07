Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $21.16

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $1,110,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,714. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

