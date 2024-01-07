Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 2,015.83

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,015.83 ($25.67).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.74) to GBX 2,125 ($27.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.63) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,858 ($23.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,505.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

