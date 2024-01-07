Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.