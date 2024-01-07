Brokers Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

NYSE T opened at $17.47 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

