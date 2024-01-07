Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE RA opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
