Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RA opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

