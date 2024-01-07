Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,753 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.18% of Albany International worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Albany International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Albany International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 234.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 834,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AIN opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Recommended Stories

