Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 589,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

