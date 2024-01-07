BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.61. 18,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 26,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

BTC Digital Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79.

BTC Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.