Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

