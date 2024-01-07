Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $135.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as $127.15 and last traded at $126.59, with a volume of 243771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.81.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

