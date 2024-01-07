Cape ANN Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,659,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after buying an additional 141,957 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 223.8% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

