Capital One Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 8,636 put options.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.28.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.