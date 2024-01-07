CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Stock Price Down 10.6%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

CENAQ Energy Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

