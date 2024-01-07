Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.