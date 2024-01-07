Chicago Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

