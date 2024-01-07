Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) PT Raised to $8.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Laidlaw downgraded Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Cingulate Stock Down 12.0 %

CING stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

