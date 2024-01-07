Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 251,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 239,928 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

