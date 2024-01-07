Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

