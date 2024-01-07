Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

