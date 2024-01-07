Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

