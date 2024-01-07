Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 27,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

