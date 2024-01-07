Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.