Comparing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

OPKO Health and Immunome are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -23.94% -13.63% -9.71% Immunome N/A -191.23% -42.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPKO Health and Immunome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $1.00 billion 0.68 -$328.40 million ($0.27) -3.29 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($1.81) -6.14

Analyst Ratings

Immunome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OPKO Health and Immunome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunome 0 0 3 0 3.00

OPKO Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 333.27%. Immunome has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given OPKO Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than Immunome.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Immunome on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

