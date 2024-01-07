Concord Wealth Partners Has $183,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corteva were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 55.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

