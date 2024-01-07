Concord Wealth Partners Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

