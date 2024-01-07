Concord Wealth Partners Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

