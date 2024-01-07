Concord Wealth Partners Has $563,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

