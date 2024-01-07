Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 120,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 114,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

