Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

