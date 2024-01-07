Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.