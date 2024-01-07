Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,668 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

