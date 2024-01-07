Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 681 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.59 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.