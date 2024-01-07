Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.91. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

