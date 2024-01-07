Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$3,350.00 Average PT from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3,350.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,348.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3,161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,898.54. The company has a market cap of C$70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,118.38 and a twelve month high of C$3,364.89.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.